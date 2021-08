LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck was on fire I-15 NB at Saint Rose Parkway Friday morning. The right lane remains blocked as crews work on the scene.

The vehicle fire was reported by RTC at 7:23 a.m., and Clark County Fire Department crews responded and contained the fire by 8:00 a.m.











Traffic appears to be flowing in the left lane, as crews work in the right lane and freeway shoulder.

