RTC: Transit service changes go into effect Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) thanks our customers and community for providing more than 4,300 completed surveys and 2,000 comments regarding the proposed transit service changes scheduled for Sunday, October 4.

With that input, the agency was able to adjust planned service modifications to better serve riders, which the RTC Board of Commissioners approved today.

Specifically, Routes 207 Alta/Stewart and 209 Vegas/Owens will continue to operate on calendar weekdays on an adjusted schedule, and the Henderson & Downtown Express (HDX) will continue to serve Sunset and Stephanie and be renamed to Route 402 Henderson/Boulder City.

“Our community’s input was critical to helping us navigate a very difficult situation where we had to make service reductions to adjust for severe revenue loss as a result of COVID-19,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC CEO.

“Thanks to overwhelming feedback from our customers, we were able to make several updates to our original proposed adjustments to serve our customers’ needs while still realizing some required cost savings,” added Maynard.

The RTC will move forward with the following changes to save $9 million annually: eliminating the Westcliff Airport Express (WAX) and the Strip & Downtown Express (SDX), routing modifications on the Sahara Express, Route 104 Valley View and the Centennial Express (CX), and service hours reduction on Route 122 S. Maryland Parkway/Horizon Ridge. Thanks to federal funding assistance, each of the service adjustments were made in areas where other transit options are still available.

Below are the transit service change details, also available at rtcsnv.com/servicechange:

Route Eliminations

Westcliff Airport Express (WAX) Some service replaced with Centennial Express (CX) route adjustment

Strip & Downtown Express (SDX) Service replaced by Deuce on the Strip extension and new Route 401, connecting Las Vegas North Premium Outlets & Symphony Park area to Bonneville Transit Center (BTC)



Routing Adjustments

Route 104, Valley View/Arville: Now to be known as simply “Route 104 Valley View” Route to remain on Valley View between Russell & Twain, eliminating service along Arville.

Centennial Express (CX): Replace a portion of CX routing with a portion of routing formerly served by the WAX. CX would no longer serve Spring Mtn. @ Las Vegas Blvd, Howard Hughes Pkwy., or Flamingo & Maryland, but instead would serve Tropicana @ Las Vegas Blvd. & McCarran Airport Terminal 1 (in addition to current Terminal 3 service). Express service to/from Centennial Hills & downtown Las Vegas, UNLV, & McCarran Airport would not be affected.

Deuce Operate current Deuce A.M. routing to South Strip Transit Terminal & Las Vegas South Premium Outlets 24 hours a day. New Route 401 will serve Las Vegas North Premium Outlets/Symphony Park area.

Henderson & Downtown Express (HDX) The HDX will be shortened to run only between Sunset & Stephanie area and Boulder City. It will no longer run to downtown Las Vegas area.



i. Will be renumbered to Route 402 Henderson/Boulder City to reflect its new routing.

The route will stay on I-11, bypassing Nevada State College (NSC). NSC area will continue being serviced by the BHX-B.

The paratransit service area will be reduced by .27 miles. There are currently nine paratransit customers in that area, who will all be grandfathered into the service.

Sahara Express (SX): Eliminate SX-A service along Nellis & Lake Mead Blvd. SX-A would stay on Sahara to Hollywood, terminating at Hollywood & Vegas Valley. Nellis & Lake Mead Blvd. to continue being served by other routes; no bus stops closed. Modify SX-B service accordingly by slightly shortening the route, terminating at Cabana & Desert Inn. SX service west of Nellis would not change.



Frequency & Service Decreases:

Route 122, S. Maryland Parkway/Horizon Ridge Frequency reduction from every 30 minutes to every 50 minutes during weekday daytime hours Once an hour evening & weekend frequency to remain.

Route 207, Alta/Stewart Weekday service only. Saturday & Sunday service eliminated Will run on any calendar weekday (Monday through Friday), regardless of holiday or other special service schedule. Weekday service hours shifted to be slightly earlier to respond to travel needs (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.).

Route 209, Vegas Dr./Owens Weekday service only. Saturday & Sunday service eliminated Will run on any calendar weekday (Monday through Friday), regardless of holiday or other special service schedule Service will end approximately two hours earlier in the evening (8 p.m. hour)



Minor routine time changes: