RTC transit schedule change announced for Monday, company to participate in MLK Day virtual parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will operate its fixed-route transit system on a Sunday schedule for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 18.

Transit customers are advised to plan their trip using the free and easy-to-use rideRTC app.

RTC will be participating in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtual parade at 10 a.m. as the community celebrates the accomplishments of the civil rights icon.

“The RTC is proud to participate in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer.

“We will continue to be a community partner in celebrating Dr. King’s achievements and others who support diversity, equity, and inclusion for all,” added Maynard.

As riders plan their trips ahead of the holiday, the RTC would also like to remind customers about two new app-based safety features, including contactless, cash-to-mobile payment, and real-time bus capacity tracking.

Both features are aligned with the RTC’s 14-Point Safety Plan. For more information, visit rtcsnv.com.