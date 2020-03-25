RTC to reduce residential transit service due to coronavirus; it will now operate on Sunday schedule starting March 29

LAS VEGAS – Due to reduced ridership resulting from Governor Sisolak’s mandated 30-day shutdown of non-essential businesses, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will operate residential transit service on a Sunday schedule starting Sunday, March 29, until further notice.

A Sunday schedule varies for each route but typically offers less frequency to reflect lower ridership and less traffic congestion.

“We are glad that Southern Nevadans are staying home during the 30-day closure of non-essential businesses, and as a result, ridership on transit is decreasing,” said Francis Julien, RTC Deputy Chief Executive Officer. “Consequently, we are adjusting our transit service to a Sunday schedule and suspending two express routes that typically carry commuters traveling to McCarran Airport, the Resort Corridor, and UNLV until further notice. These actions ensure transit service is still available for those who rely on it for necessary trips, including workers needed for businesses deemed essential, while adjusting to our current reality where we are all being called on to #StayHomeforNevada. We thank you for your patience and hope to welcome all of our riders back on board as soon as possible.”

In addition, service on the Westcliff Airport Express (WAX) and Centennial Express (CX) will be suspended.

The RTC is also implementing actions that urge transit riders to comply with recommended social distancing precautions. In an effort to encourage people to keep at least 6 feet of space between each other, the RTC is:

Providing more space on routes by incorporating as many larger, high-capacity 60-foot or double-decker buses as possible, even on routes that do not typically need them.

Reducing close-proximity seating on buses by installing signs on seats that prompt riders to sit farther apart.

Promoting social distancing in our transit centers with limited customer presence (10 max) and a 10-minute limit per customer.

Adding extra buses into circulation when buses on routes begin to get crowded.

Using operator safety doors regularly to promote distance.

The RTC is also reducing the operating hours of its call center. Effective Sunday, March 29, the call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers are reminded that they can submit comments and/or questions via the RTC’s “Contact Us” webpage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The RTC launched a dedicated webpage with updates related to the transportation agency’s COVID-19 response here.