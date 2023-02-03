LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those planning on attending the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5, will have another option when it comes to transportation across the Las Vegas valley.

Fans can save time and avoid the hassle of parking by taking the Game Day Express to Allegiant Stadium for just a $4 roundtrip.

All routes will drop off and pick up riders at the southeast corner of the stadium on Dean Martin Drive, next to Gate 11.

The first departure is planned for 9 a.m. and will run every hour until the start of the game.

Following the event, all buses will depart approximately every 30 minutes.

The RTC will offer six different special express routes to and from Allegiant Stadiums from all across the valley.

Summerlin Game Day Express – Route 605 Red Rock Casino Resort

Green Valley Game Day Express – Route 606 Green Valley Ranch Resort

Centennial Hills Game Day Express – Route 607 Santa Fe Station Casino

East Side Game Day Express – Route 609 Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

North Las Vegas Game Day Express – Route 610 Aliante Casino

West Henderson Game Day Express – 612 M Resort Spa Casino



For more information on Game Day Express service to the NFL Pro Bowl and more click HERE.