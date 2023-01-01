LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a little snowy weather at Mt. Charleston to mark the close of the holiday, you’ll need snow tires or tire chains for the drive.

In a tweet shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the special tires or tire chains were required for travel on State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road, and State Route 157, Kyle Canyon Road.

Observed snow level for Lee Canyon is 14 inches and 3 inches at Kyle Canyon, according to Mtcharlestonweather.com. The site reports Bristlecone Trail with the most snow, 19 inches.