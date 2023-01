An SUV in the snow with chains on both front and rear tires.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC Southern Nevada put out a travel alert for Mount Charleston Monday, noting that snow tires or chains are now required for those traveling to the mountain.

Those traveling on state roads 157 and 156 to Mount Charleston will now be required to have snow tires or snow chains.

RTC also warned in a tweet Monday that there will be heavy traffic and limited parking on the mountain and to plan for delays.