Fatal motorcycle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard, Warm Springs Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a call came in at 6:55 a.m. Monday morning reporting a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Warms Springs and Las Vegas Boulevard. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, according to police.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Warm Springs and Robindale Road while Metro’s fatal detail investigates.

Expect delays in the area.

If you are a transit passenger, Route 117 service will be affected, according to RTC.

#rtcalerts Route 117. Police activity on Las Vegas Blvd Between Warm Springs and Robindale — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.