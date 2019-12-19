RTC reports phone outage, call center impacted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) informed the public in a tweet Thursday morning that their Customer Care Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties.

Our Customer Care Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties. You can reach us online at https://t.co/qlfxi1k6du



We apologize for the inconvenience and will notify you when the call center is up and running again. pic.twitter.com/R0wZJ3LDDJ — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 19, 2019

Their phone service provider was not mentioned on Twitter, but the RTC did apologize to their customers for the inconvenience and said they will notify service users when the call center is up and running again.

An online contact form link was provided here for those who have questions or concerns.

RTC rides and online services are not being impacted for the time being.

There have been no reports of a connection between this outage and the CCSD phone outage earlier Thursday morning.

