RTC releases inspiring video blog series to celebrate 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

LAS VEGAS – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is celebrating the

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. All this week, the RTC will be releasing a video from its week-long series of blog stories highlighting customers, drivers, advocates, and community partners that have helped persons with disabilities obtain equal access to transportation.



Featured individuals and organizations are as followed:

Raymond Fletcher – a disabilities advocate who has a rare genetic disorder called Roberts syndrome where he was born without limbs.

Jean Peyton – founder of Nevada nonprofit Blindconnect and RTC’s Transportation Access

Advisory Committee (TAAC) chairwoman, who became legally blind at 48 and is one of the RTC’s first 1,000 certified paratransit customers.

Monica Curtis – a paratransit driver who is passionate about her job and the people she serves.

Wendy N. – an RTC paratransit customer with a cognitive disability who is able to live, work and travel independently.

Jim Shampoe – RTC’s mobility training supervisor who teaches people with disabilities how to navigate public transportation safely and independently at the RTC’s one-of-a-kind, 14,700-square-foot Mobility Training Center.

Raquel O’Neill – the current president of Blindconnect who runs Angela’s House, a 1,200-square-foot apartment house within the RTC’s Mobility Training Center, designed to teach people who are blind or with low vision how to live independently.

Opportunity Village – a Nevada nonprofit that provides extensive programs and services for people with disabilities.

Go here to watch the RTC’s celebrating ADA video series.