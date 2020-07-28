RTC releases inspiring video blog series to celebrate 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

LAS VEGAS – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is celebrating the
30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. All this week, the RTC will be releasing a video from its week-long series of blog stories highlighting customers, drivers, advocates, and community partners that have helped persons with disabilities obtain equal access to transportation.
Featured individuals and organizations are as followed:
- Raymond Fletcher – a disabilities advocate who has a rare genetic disorder called Roberts syndrome where he was born without limbs.
- Jean Peyton – founder of Nevada nonprofit Blindconnect and RTC’s Transportation Access
- Advisory Committee (TAAC) chairwoman, who became legally blind at 48 and is one of the RTC’s first 1,000 certified paratransit customers.
- Monica Curtis – a paratransit driver who is passionate about her job and the people she serves.
- Wendy N. – an RTC paratransit customer with a cognitive disability who is able to live, work and travel independently.
- Jim Shampoe – RTC’s mobility training supervisor who teaches people with disabilities how to navigate public transportation safely and independently at the RTC’s one-of-a-kind, 14,700-square-foot Mobility Training Center.
- Raquel O’Neill – the current president of Blindconnect who runs Angela’s House, a 1,200-square-foot apartment house within the RTC’s Mobility Training Center, designed to teach people who are blind or with low vision how to live independently.
- Opportunity Village – a Nevada nonprofit that provides extensive programs and services for people with disabilities.
Go here to watch the RTC’s celebrating ADA video series.