RTC receives grant to continue delivering food to homebound seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC has been delivering 300 meals a week, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to homebound seniors and it will continue to do so thanks to a recent grant.

Since ridership is down for RTC paratransit buses, they are being used to deliver meals from Three Square community food bank to seniors who can’t get out of their homes for a meal.

RTC received more than $76,000 from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to continue the partnership with Three Square.

“If there were ever a time for our community to come together and help one another, it’s now,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO. “This emergency grant funding ensures that the RTC will be able to continue assisting Three Square in providing a valuable service to improve the quality of life for seniors in low-income communities.”

So far, the RTC has delivered over 1,700 meals to more than 1,400 seniors since Friday, March 20.

For more information about the program, contact Three Square at 702-765-4030 or via email at seniorhunger@threesquare.org .

The RTC has also expanded service hours and pick-up locations on its 12 Silver STAR routes throughout the valley and added two temporary routes to help senior citizens access grocery stores, especially during earlier hours dedicated to seniors and those with underlying medical issues.

Each Silver STAR looped route connects senior living communities to various shopping areas, offering convenient access to grocery stores, banks and more, and has unique days, times and stops.