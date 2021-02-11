RTC receives $61 million in federal aid from COVID-19 relief funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) received nearly $61 million in federal aid, which will offset losses during the pandemic as revenues fell from ridership and other sources.

“Due to pandemic-related revenue loss, federal assistance is crucial to allowing the RTC of Southern Nevada to maintain operations, keep its employees on the payroll, and help Nevadans get to and from work,” Congresswoman Dina Titus said.

“Public transit is a critical resource for frontline workers, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in this time of need,” Titus said. “As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to advocate for federal aid to preserve Nevada’s public transit service.”

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The RTC is funded by state sales tax and passenger fares.

The RTC will receive just over $60 million through the FTA’s Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The CRRSAA grant will help support funds to manage and maintain public transit operational costs, such as payroll, fuel and personal protective equipment and supplies.

The FTA also awarded $500,000 in funding to the RTC through the COVID-19 Research Demonstration Grant Program. The program supports strategies to develop, deploy and demonstrate innovative solutions that improve the operational efficiency of transit agencies and enhance the mobility of transit users affected by the pandemic.

The RTC will use the amount to procure and install new Europay, MasterCard, and Visa certified electronic validators on its more than 400 fixed-route buses. The new validators will allow the RTC to grow its contactless payment options to improve health measures, reduce passenger-loading times and increase overall operational efficiency.