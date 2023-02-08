LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will receive major funding in an effort to increase safety for roadway users.

The Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets for All grant program awarded the RTC $1.68M to develop an action plan.

The funding will allow the RTC to work with local jurisdictions, safety experts, and community members to improve safety throughout Southern Nevada.

The RTC, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation, Clark County, and the Cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Mesquite, will use the grant to develop safety solutions in high-crash locations.

With 128 traffic deaths in Clark County last year, the goal is to reduce serious vehicle crashes by identifying and solving for the most significant safety factors, including speed, roadway width, and lighting.

“The RTC is incredibly grateful for this federal funding that aims to do just what it says – create safe streets for all,” Clark County Commissioner and RTC Vice Chairman Justin Jones stated.

In addition to collecting and analyzing data, researching nationwide best practices, and providing technical reviews, the RTC, and its partners will implement an engagement effort to gather insights from those who walk, bike, drive, and use transit.

The action plan is expected to take 18-24 months to complete and will include an in-depth assessment of roadway safety impacts.