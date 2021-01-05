RTC pilots adaptive traffic signal program to improve travel time on Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), City of Henderson and Clark County are working together on an adaptive traffic signal along Eastern Avenue to reduce congestion and improve travel time.

The Southern Nevada pilot program was launched in October along 14 intersections on Eastern Avenue between Beckler Drive and Pebble Road.

Instead of using traditionally timed traffic signals, adaptive signal control technology (ASCT) determines if it can help make traffic signals more efficient and improve performance metrics, potentially resulting in:

Reduced traffic delays and congestion

Improved travel time reliability

Decreased vehicle emissions

Improved safety

“Roadways are limited in their capacity, but technology can be the new asphalt and help increase capacity for additional vehicles,” said MJ Maynard, RTC chief executive officer.

“We appreciate the collaboration with City of Henderson and Clark County on this project along a continually busy corridor that sees thousands of vehicles per day,” added Maynard.

Unlike traditionally timed traffic signals, signals with ASCT are designed to react to changing traffic

conditions caused by special events, road construction, and other roadway incidents to provide the best solutions to traffic signal phasing based on real time.

HOW IT WORKS

First, strategically placed sensors collect data and feed this data into a controller to evaluate and develop signal timing improvements and modifications.

Then, the adaptive signal technology implements the signal timing updates. This process is continuously updated to ensure the signal timing is responding to real-time conditions on the roadway.

In comparison, traditional signals require manual traffic counts and periodic timing adjustments.

If you travel along Eastern Avenue, let us know if you notice a difference in the coming months.