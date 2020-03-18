RTC pauses service of express routes on the Strip, downtown Las Vegas after closure of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – Due to reduced ridership as a result of the mandated 30-day shutdown of non-essential businesses, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says it will pause service of its Strip & Downtown Express route. The pause of services for the SDX routes will take effect Thursday, March 19, and it will be paused until further notice.

The RTC sent the following statement:

“We remain committed to providing transit service to our community, especially during this challenging time,” said Francis Julien, RTC Deputy Chief Executive Officer. “While we are pausing service of the Strip & Downtown Express, riders can continue to move through the Resort Corridor through other RTC routes like The Deuce on the Strip. No changes have been implemented to residential fixed route or paratransit services at this time, but riders are encouraged to be patient in the event of service delays.”

Customers can continue to use alternative routes like The Deuce, which runs every 15-20 minutes 24 hours a day and begins and ends at the RTC’s South Strip Transit Terminal, a hub that connects to six other transit routes.

Riders can find all transit routes and schedules at rtcsnv.com.