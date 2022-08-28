LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– RTC-OnDemand has added new destinations to the ride-share transportation service giving those in West Henderson and southwest parts of the valley a chance to travel to popular destinations.

Following the service’s first birthday, the OnDemand zone has expanded to include:

South Point Hotel & Casino

Cowabunga Canyon

Blue Diamond Crossing Center (Target, Kohls, Big Lots, Petco, Office Depot, and many more)

Silverton Casino

RTC-OnDemand will pick you up from your doorstep and take you to transit stops, medical facilities, grocery stores, and more within the OnDemand zone.

To book a ride you can do so on the RTC-OnDemand app. To view the full-service area map and for more information on the transportation service, click here.