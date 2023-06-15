LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those planning to drive to the Las Vegas Strip or attend the 2023 Stanley Cup Parade on Saturday should plan ahead for traffic delays and transit detours.

RTC Southern Nevada said heavy traffic is expected as Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road will be closed.

For those planning to attend the parade, RTC is offering an easy way to get to the Strip via the Game Day Express buses from six locations throughout the valley.

Game Day Express transit passes can be purchased in cash for a $4 roundtrip at the pick-up locations. Attendees can also purchase a 24-hour pass for $5 on rideRTC, Transit, Lyft, and Uber apps.

The service will be on a first-come, first-served basis with departure times at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. After the parade, buses will depart about every 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Excalibur Way.

Below are the Game Day Express pick-up and drop-off locations:

Route 605 Summerlin Game Day Express Red Rock Casino Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, 89135

Route 606 Green Valley Game Day Express Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, 89052

Route 607 Centennial Hills Game Day Express Santa Fe Station Casino, 4949 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, 89130

Route 609 East Side Game Day Express Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, 89121

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express Aliante Casino Hotel Spa, 7300 N. Aliante Pkwy. North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Route 612 West Henderson Game Day Express M Resort Spa Casino, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd., S. Henderson, 89044



RTC Southern Nevada said that the Deuce on the Strip will be detoured from about 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until Las Vegas Boulevard reopens to the public. Route 201 (Tropicana) and Route 202 (Flamingo) may also experience delays because of the parade.