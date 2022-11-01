LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For Veterans Day, RTC will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of offering complimentary transit rides to veterans and active military service members.

Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, those who present their military or veteran’s identification card when boarding will get a free transit ride.

All routes will operate on a regular weekday schedule, according to RTC.

“We thank all the brave men and women who have served our country and Southern Nevada,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO. “Our community is made stronger by their courageousness, and we hope to give back what we can on this day.”

The free rides will be available on all RTC transit routes and can be used to attend the annual Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Las Vegas,

Additional information on all programs in the valley for local veterans can be found here.