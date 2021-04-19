RTC offering free transit passes for Nevadans needing a ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is helping Southern Nevadans prepare for the state to fully open on June 1 by offering free transit passes for those with COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Digital and paper passes will be available by request starting today, Monday, April 19 through Monday, May 31.

Upon request, two passes will be provided within 24 hours of a vaccination appointment through the rideRTC app. Transit passes will also be picked up in person or mailed directly to individuals.

Starting today and until May 31, we're providing #free #transit passes to anyone who needs transportation to get to #covid19 vaccination sites. Just email COVIDpass@rtcsnv.com or call 702-901-8495 (Mon-Thurs) to get your two #free transit passes. pic.twitter.com/Cdd3k6qVnu — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 19, 2021

“Thanks to federal stimulus funding, we are pleased to be able to provide free transportation for those seeking access to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment,” said Debra March, City of Henderson May and RTC Chairwoman.

“As we prepare for our community to fully reopen on June 1, it is the RTC’s goal to help ensure that we come back healthier and stronger,” added March.

FREE TRANSIT PASS PROCESS

Email COVIDpass@rtcsnv.com using the email address used to register your rideRTC account and request two free 24 hour passes. They will be pushed directly to the users mobile account.

Transit riders can also call 702-901-8495 Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., and request two paper passes be mailed to them. Passes will also be made available for pick up at the RTC’s administration building on 600 S. Grand Central Pkwy or the Bonneville Transit Center on 101 E. Bonneville Ave.).

“I’m glad to see that funding from the American Rescue Plan is quickly flowing to Southern Nevada to expand vaccine access and crush COVID-19,” said Congressman Steven Horsford.

“Free public transportation is an essential service that will help assist our most vulnerable populations, including low income individuals, seniors and people of color,” added Horsford.

The rideRTC mobile app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

https://www.rtcsnv.com/For more information on how to participate in the free transit pass program, please visit rtcsnv.com.

The RTC is working with the Southern Nevada Health District, non-profits and church groups to provide group transportation, senior and paratransit options as well.

For more information on these efforts, please visit rtcsnv.com/coronavirus