LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC buses will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve and into the following day on all routes.

RTC buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Day,

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The RTC will also offer free rides on all 39 routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

RTC holiday traffic forecast (RTC)

Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips and heavy delays, particularly during peak travel times. Monday, Jan. 2 is expected to have the heaviest traffic volume on I-15 southbound to California.

Commuters can sign up for traffic alerts on the RTC website to access the

most up-to-date traffic information.