LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC announced it will be offering free rides to passengers during one of the biggest events of the year.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will be offering free rides on all transit routes on New Year’s Eve as a safe travel option for both locals and visitors who are celebrating the holiday.

According to a release, from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, riders can board any vehicle on the RTC’s 39 bus routes without purchasing a pass or paying a fare.

The free rides include Deuce on the Strip and other major streets with direct access to and from the Strip, the release stated. Service to both the Strip and downtown Las Vegas is available from the South Strip transit terminal, located at 6675 S. Gilespie Street, via the Duece and Route 109 Maryland Parkway.

The RTC also advised riders to plan for significant transit detours on New Year’s Eve by using the RTC transit app, which provides real-time information about bus locations and arrival times.

There will be transit detours in the Downtown area from 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Detours in the Las Vegas Strip area will be in effect from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, or until streets reopen.

The routes with detours include the following:

113

207

Boulder Highway Express (BHX)

Centennial Express (CX)

Deuce on the Strip 202

215

Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express (DVX)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds everyone who will be celebrating the new year on the Strip that strollers, backpacks, glass bottles, and bags larger than a standard grocery bag are not allowed.