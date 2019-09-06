RTC offering $2 rides to Golden Knights games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is bringing back the “Golden Knights Express” for home games this season. They will once again be providing nonstop service to and from games at T-Mobile Arena, starting with the first preseason game on September 15.

Four Golden Knights Express routes will connect fans from all across the valley. Fares are as low as $2 each way, and there is free parking at five park & ride locations across the valley.

You can click here for more ride information for each route.

Each route will depart from the arena approximately 20 minutes and 30 minutes after the game ends. Routes 605 and 606 will also have a third departure — 40 minutes after the game.