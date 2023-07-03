LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has taken steps to help riders stay safe in the heat during its annual Summer Heat campaign.

The RTC will be hosting several pop-up events at transit centers and high-traffic bus stops, where staff will pass out donated water and sunscreen, as well as discounts to local businesses.

RTC staff will be at the Bonneville Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Center every week from July to September 6.

The schedule for the pop-ups, as listed on the RTC website, is as follows:

Wednesday, July 5 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal

Tuesday, July 11 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

Thursday, July 20 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal

Monday, July 24 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center

The Southern Nevada Health District warns that triple-digit temperatures are especially common between June and September in Southern Nevada. They offer the following steps to help minimize the risk of heat-related illness and injury.