LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has taken steps to help riders stay safe in the heat during its annual Summer Heat campaign.
The RTC will be hosting several pop-up events at transit centers and high-traffic bus stops, where staff will pass out donated water and sunscreen, as well as discounts to local businesses.
RTC staff will be at the Bonneville Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Center every week from July to September 6.
The schedule for the pop-ups, as listed on the RTC website, is as follows:
- Wednesday, July 5 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal
- Tuesday, July 11 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
- Thursday, July 20 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal
- Monday, July 24 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 23 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal
- Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center
The Southern Nevada Health District warns that triple-digit temperatures are especially common between June and September in Southern Nevada. They offer the following steps to help minimize the risk of heat-related illness and injury.
- Plan activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.
- Dress in light, loose-fitting clothes.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect the face and use sunscreen.
- If unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and gradually increase the pace.
- Avoid being out in the sun for extended periods.
- When planning an extended outdoor activity, bring an adequate supply of water. Drink plenty of water at regular intervals – regardless of activity level.
- Avoid alcohol or liquids that contain high amounts of sugar.
- Plan well-balanced light meals.
- Check the local weather forecasts and plan activities accordingly.
- Check on the status of homebound neighbors and relatives.