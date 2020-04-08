RTC modifies, extends services to help seniors during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is modifying some of its services to ensure its senior passengers are as safe as possible.

RTC is altering a program called “Silver Star Service,” which is dedicated to helping seniors by transporting them from different senior living communities around the valley to grocery stores and essential businesses.

The program has changed some routes to add more stores and take away places that are not open.

Smith’s is one of the stores that has dedicated specific hours to vulnerable groups and Silver Star has modified its route times to make sure its senior passengers can take part in the special.

Silver Star is currently running a modified version of its 12 normal routes, as well as two temporary routes.

Aside from the program, RTC is also taking extra precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, RTC is adding more buses to secure less people on each one.

Each bus is cleaned nightly with hospital grade disinfectant, and the contractors in charge of staff are making sure drivers have appropriate PPE.

RTC says they realize seniors are some of the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, so they had to adapt quickly to ensure their safety.

“We’ve seen some new people using the service, but we’ve also seen people remove themselves from the service because they might be afraid to go out, to get on a bus, and even be in a grocery store,” Antonette Braddock, manager of RTC’s paratransit operations, said. “So with that we tried to pivot even more with resources that we already have available.”

Another resource RTC is offering is a food delivery program through its partnership with Three Square Food Bank.

Every day, RTC helps Three Square drop off meals through the food bank’s “Senior Hunger Program.”

RTC provides the buses and drivers, while Three Square provides the food. Right now, they are dropping off 300 boxes of food a week to seniors.

If you would like to sign up for the Silver Star program and be dropped off at stores, call (702) 228-7433. If you would like to have a box of food dropped off at your home, call Three Square Food Bank at (702) 765-4030.

For more information on the Silver Star service, click HERE.