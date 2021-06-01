RTC makes improvements while bus use lower; new options await riders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catching the bus could feel like a new experience after changes made during the pandemic.

While the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) never stopped service, it was an opportunity to take advantage of stay-at-home orders and “pauses” through COVID-19. Federal grants and higher attention to sanitation has produced some changes that you’ll notice.

Federal guidelines for public transportation mean you’ll still need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. But along with those rules, you’ll have new technology working to make your ride smoother:

Contactless Cash Payment — The RTC offers riders a convenient and contactless option to purchase bus passes with cash. Using the RTC smartphone app, rideRTC, customers who choose not to use a credit or debit card may now add funds to their rideRTC account by pre-loading cash at nearly 350 locations valleywide. Cash-in payment platforms accept the cash payment and scan a barcode from the user’s rideRTC app. Customers then have the cash deposited to buy and store RTC bus passes that they can then use at their convenience.

“As our community phases out previous COVID-19 restrictions, the health and safety of our riders will always be top of mind,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer.

“The addition of new technologies to our transit operations will not only continue to help protect our transit and paratransit riders from germs and viruses, but will allow passengers that rely on transit to feel safe and comfortable riding the bus,” Maynard said.

The RTC’s 14-Point Safety Plan:

For more information on current COVID-19 precautions and technologies in place, visit rtcsnv.com/coronavirus