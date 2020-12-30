RTC launches human trafficking awareness campaign in advance of January prevention month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In advance of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month in January, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is launching a human trafficking awareness campaign to highlight what community members can do if they believe someone is being trafficked while using public transportation.

Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery that occurs across the globe.

The campaign challenges traditional notions of a human trafficking victim to encourage the community to be more alert.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline ranks Nevada as 13th in the number of trafficking cases reported. Since 2007, the National Hotline has received almost 3,400 calls pertaining to Nevada, leading to more than 1,400 trafficking victims identified.

The RTC trained all front-line employees through the FirstMed Health and Wellness Center program, so transit operators and security officers could offer help to human trafficking victims.

“Traffickers rely on the transportation industry in every phase of human trafficking, from recruitment to the delivery of victims to buyers,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO.

The RTC and FirstMed partnership provides for the creation of a training program led by local law enforcement for bus drivers and transit ambassadors to better identify the signs of human trafficking, designate safe places for victims to receive assistance, and help victims reach a safe haven where they can receive services including emergency housing, medical and behavioral healthcare support, and victim advocacy

The awareness campaign is featured across the valley’s transit stops and hubs, inside and outside of buses, on digital billboards and on social media platforms.

“Public transit agencies may come in contact with victims on a regular basis, and this grant allows us to become part of the solution,” added Maynard.

If anyone believes they or someone they know are being trafficked, they can approach an RTC employee, transit operator or security officer or report it anonymously on the RTC’s Transit Watch app.

Earlier this year, the RTC received a $160,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the ‘Innovations in Transit Public Safety’ program to support efforts in combatting human trafficking.

Those seeking assistance can also contact FirstMed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-844-460-0003.