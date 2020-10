LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich Friday announced a Department of Justice grant of nearly $500,000 to reduce recidivism among adults and juvenile offenders returning to their communities in Nevada after confinement. The grant, awarded by the Department's Office of Justice Programs, is part of more than $92 million in funding to support reentry efforts throughout the United States.

"Former offenders are ultimately responsible for their own successes and failures, but our criminal and juvenile justice systems have an important role to play in preparing them for the obstacles that lie before them," said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. "I'm very pleased to make these resources available to help them get back on their feet and contribute to the prosperity of their communities and the betterment of our nation."