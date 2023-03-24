LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC Southern Nevada has issued several special event road closures as a busy weekend begins across the Las Vegas valley.

Here’s a list of closures announced for Friday, March 24.

Hacienda Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic from Luxor Drive to Polaris Avenue, use other routes

Hacienda Avenue is closed Eastbound at Valley View Boulevard, use other routes

Dean Martin Drive one-way traffic only Southbound From Ali Baba Ln to Oquendo Rd Use other routes

Polaris Avenue one-way traffic only northbound from Russell Road to Hacienda Avenue, use other routes



The Nevada State Police is also increasing staffing during the busy weekend ahead of the NCAA Tournament and Taylor Swift concerts on March 24 and 25.

“We’re bringing troopers in for overtime specifically for this weekend to do driving under the influence (enforcement, as well as the speed (enforcement),” Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police said.

In a statement, the Nevada Department of Transportation stated:

“We encourage concertgoers to plan their routes and parking ahead of time, use Waze to reroute around traffic in real-time, and consider carpooling, rideshares, and mass transit when possible.”