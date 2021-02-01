RTC has routes to several COVID-19 vaccine sites, paratransit also available for those with accessibility issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seniors who might need a vaccine but don’t have transportation can use the the RTC bus system, or if they need special assistance, the RTC’s paratransit system.

“The RTC is proud to offer essential transportation to all members of our community around the valley,” an RTC news release said.

According to RTC Deputy CEO, Francis Julien, the following vaccine sites are either on fixed or paratransit routes which are for people with accessibility issues.

Here is a list of current vaccination clinic sites with designated service routes:

S outhern Nevada Health District , 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 (Routes: 103 (Decatur); 207 (Alta/Stewart)



, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Cashman Center , Exhibit Hall B, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas, NV 89101 (Routes: 113 (Las Vegas Blvd N); 208 (Washington)



, Exhibit Hall B, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Jerome Mack Middle School , 4250 E. Karen Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121 (Routes: 203 (Spring Mountain, Desert Inn, Lamb); Sahara Express D Branch (SX)



, 4250 E. Karen Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121 Parkdale Senior Center , 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121 (Routes: Boulder Highway Express (BHX); 203 (Spring Mountain, Desert Inn, Lamb); Sahara Express B Branch (SX)



, 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121 Roseman University of Health Sciences , 11 Sunset Way, Henderson, NV 89014 (Route: 212 (Sunset)



, 11 Sunset Way, Henderson, NV 89014 Roseman University of Health Sciences , 10530 Discovery Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135 (Route: 203 (Spring Mountain, Desert Inn, Lamb)



, 10530 Discovery Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135 UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore , Brahms Ballroom, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Route: Deuce (The Strip); 203 (Spring Mountain, Desert Inn, Lamb); 119 (Simmons & Koval)



, Brahms Ballroom, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 (ROUTES: 103 (Decatur); 208 (Washington); 104 (Valley View)

For more information on our transit services, and to plan your trip, please visit RTCSNV.com. You can also get specific information on how the paratransit system operations at this link.