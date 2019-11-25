RTC gets $7.5 million federal grant to improve bus cameras, maintenance enhancements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has selected the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) for a $7.475 million ‘Bus and Bus Facilities’ grant. The RTC will use the funding to replace and update current security cameras and software on its fixed-route and Paratransit fleet. They also plan to improve their bus washing system by adding a new facility.

Once the grant awarding process is complete, within three to six months, the RTC will upgrade cameras and software for 811 of its vehicles.

To keep up with maintenance, a new wash facility for its 26-foot Paratransit vehicles will be built. Also, their sole 10-year-old wash facility will be rehabilitated. Both projects will take up to two years to complete.

RTC CEO MJ Maynard says the process to be selected for the grant is incredibly competitive, but that his team’s hard work made it possible.

“Providing the latest technology in onboard livestreaming security cameras and software supports our top priority to provide a safe and reliable transit experience for visitors and residents alike,” Maynard said.

RTC says local sales tax contributed $4 million, bringing the total funding to $11.5 million.