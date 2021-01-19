RTC gets $500K to deploy contactless payment on Las Vegas buses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive $500,000 in federal funds to install contactless payment systems in buses.

A U.S. Department of Transportation program is funding $15.8 million in projects around the nation to develop and deploy transit solutions for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These additional resources will provide transit agencies and the states with the additional resources to strengthen public confidence in transit, which remains among the safest modes of travel during the public health emergency,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams.

The RTC recently partnered with a company called Transit to provide information through an app about passenger capacity on buses. The Transit app helps riders know if there will be space for them on buses along the routes they use.

For more information on the RTC’s COVID-19 safety initiatives, visit: http://rtcsnv.com/coronavirus.