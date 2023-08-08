LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back its Game Day Express this upcoming sports season.

The Game Day Express provides direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football home games, and to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) home games.

The service launches with the Raiders’ first preseason home game on Sunday, Aug. 13. For VGK games, the service starts with its first preseason home game on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at T-Mobile Arena. For UNLV football home games, it starts with the first home game on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Cost to ride the Game Day Express is $2 per person each way or $4 for a roundtrip, with exact change. To expedite boarding, riders are advised to purchase the Game Day Express pass in advance on the rideRTC app.

For tourists traveling from downtown Las Vegas or the Strip, the RTC’s Deuce provides convenient 24/7 service to Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. Raiders fans can take the Deuce to the transit stop near Mandalay Bay, then walk across Hacienda Bridge, which is closed to automobile traffic before and after the game. VGK fans can take the Deuce to the Park MGM transit stop for pedestrian access to T-Mobile Arena.

First departure for Raiders home games is planned for three hours prior to kick-off with service arriving approximately every 30 minutes. Departures from Aliante Casino Hotel Spa and Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will be approximately every hour. The last departure from all locations will be one hour prior to kick-off. Each route departs approximately 30 minutes after the game ends.

The first departure for VGK home games will be two hours before game time with additional

departures depending on the location, ending one hour before puck drop. Each route will depart approximately 20 minutes after the game ends.

Pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 Raiders and VGK home games include:

Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino

First departure for UNLV football home games is two hours before the game with additional service for every 20 minutes, until one hour before kick-off. The route will depart approximately 25 minutes and one hour after the game ends.

Pick-up locations for the 2023-2024 UNLV football home games:

Route 613 – UNLV Game Day Express: UNLV Transit Center

For more information on the Game Day Express, visit RTC’s Game Day Express page.