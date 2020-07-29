RTC facing $63M budget shortfall, routes to be changed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC, which is facing a major budget shortfall, would like to hear from bus riders as it drafts a new plan to save money.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTC was dealing with a $6 million deficit but that has now swelled to $63 million and the government agency needs to make some changes that will impact passengers.

The RTC is proposing cutting four bus routes and making other adjustments which include changing the frequency of bus service.

“There’s two routes that we’re proposing to cut. They are legacy routes and they are within half a mile so there’s still transit options for those customers. Some other cuts that we made were because we had other routes that were exactly going the same section,” said Deputy CEO Francis Julien, RTC.

Buses were already running on a reduced Saturday schedule every day of the week in response to COVID-19.

You can see proposed routes on the RTC’s website and leave your input. They would like public input by Aug. 28, 2020.

Some changes have been made on the buses including extended enclosure areas for bus drivers, bigger buses being used on popular routes and some seats blocked off to help with social distancing and buses get sanitized with medical grade disinfectant.