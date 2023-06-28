LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada released additional details Wednesday about proposals for high-capacity transit along Charleston Boulevard.

The RTC listed some of the features under consideration for a 17-mile stretch of Charleston from Downtown Summerlin to the east edge of the Las Vegas valley:

Dedicated transit travel lanes

Bike lanes

Wide sidewalks

Enhanced transit station areas with more space, lighting, shade and real-time bus arrival information

Streeetscape improvements such as lighting, trees, wayfinding signage and ADA-accessible crossings

Safety/traffic management technology

The details follow last week’s announcement by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) that $5,861,631 in federal funds had been secured to study the project.

“Charleston Boulevard is a critically important regional transportation corridor across the heart of the Las Vegas Valley that connects residents to employment opportunities, critical healthcare, social services resources, recreation and more,” RTC CEO M.J. Maynard said. “We appreciate the continued support from our federal delegation.”

RTC Board Chairman and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones called the $5.8 million grant “a significant step forward for our region as we work toward improving mobility infrastructure and the safety of all road users for our community.”

The grant comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. It will pay for completing the planning, alternatives analysis, preliminary engineering and environmental clearance phases for the project.

The current transit service, Route 206, is the region’s third-highest ridership route. The RTC called it a “prime candidate” for an upgrade to high‐capacity transit.

“We have our federal delegation to thank for their work in securing this much-needed funding,” Jones said.