RTC: Crash, overturned vehicle on Lamb Boulevard northbound after Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC reported a crash on Lamb Boulevard northbound after Charleston Boulevard Friday Morning. Traffic was down to one lane for a little over an hour causing delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories