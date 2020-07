LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Valley View Boulevard at Desert Inn Road is closed due to a crash, according to RTC.

The agency sent out little information about the crash in a tweet Saturday morning. 8 News Now has reached out to Metro Police for more details.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

RTC is asking motorists to use a different route and to expect delays while traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.