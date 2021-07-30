RTC celebrates return to full transit services with events beginning Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission is hosting six community events as it relaunches full transit services and new expansions to bus service. The events start Sunday at Discovery Children’s Museum and culminate with a Saturday event at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The RTC, which reduced its regular weekday schedule due to the pandemic, will resume full service with additions that will provide new service for an estimated 185,000 people who couldn’t easily get to transit services before.

The community is invited to the free events:

Day One – Sunday, Aug. 1, noon-2 p.m.: Reconnect to Family Fun

Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, Las Vegas 89106 Family-friendly activities, drawing for a 4-pack of annual passes, goody bags, snacks, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Families are encouraged to RSVP to receive museum tickets, while supplies last.



Day Two – Monday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Reconnect to Health & Wellness

Dignity Health – St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus, 8280 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas 89113 Rotating 15-minute exercise clinics including Chair Yoga, Bingo Yoga, Aerobics & Zumbini for young children inside the RTC buses, COVID-19 vaccination clinic, free food for the first 200 people, drawing for spa package and other prizes and activities.



Day Three – Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9-11 a.m.: Reconnect to the Great Outdoors

Reunion Trails Park, 44 Chapata Drive, Henderson 89012 Park cleanup, free food for the first 100 people, free transit passes to try new route 221, drawing for tickets to, Rail Explorers, other prizes.



Day Four – Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Reconnect to Food & Culture

Aliante Casino, Hotel & Spa, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas 89084 Food drive, prize drawings from Aliante Station, free transit passes to try new route 220, boxed lunch for first 50 people.



Day Five – Thursday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Reconnect to Education

UNLV Transit Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas 89154 Back to school supply drive, free food for first 200 people, drawing for family 4-packs to Discovery Children’s Museum.



Day Six – Friday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Reconnect to Summer Fun

Exploration Peak Park in Mountain’s Edge, 9275 S. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89178 Learn all about RTC-OnDemand, a new ride-share transportation service in West Henderson and the Southwest. Guests will enjoy water activities, inflatable games and free food for the first 100 guests.



Details of the Saturday event at Las Vegas Ballpark will be released sometime next week.

More information on these events can be found at rtcsnv.com/servicechange2021.

RTC says the people served by these services include:

21,000 people who live at poverty level

18,000 senior

13,000 people with disabilities

79,000 non-white or Hispanic residents

380 paratransit customers

23,000 people who will be connected to employment opportunities

7,000 resort corridor employees who lacked access to transit services before

Service enhancements also include the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, a pilot microtransit service in the southwest and West Henderson; the implementation of a “Transit Lab” initiative to provide faster and more frequent service to some of the busiest stops along Charleston Blvd.

The expansion of services also includes the restoration of weekend service in underserved areas, including Routes 207 (Alta/Stewart) and 209 (Vegas/Owens), and by enhancing weekend frequency on Route 210 (Lake Mead Blvd.).