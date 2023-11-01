LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) celebrated the addition of four battery electric buses to its fleet.

The new buses will help the RTC to reach its sustainability goals and provide air quality benefits for residents and visitors alike.

On Wednesday, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV); RTC Board Chair and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones; RTC CEO M.J. Maynard; NV Energy Vice President of Integrated Energy Services Marie Steele; and Nevada Conservation League Executive Director Kristee Watson were on hand to unveil one of the new buses.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), along with NV Energy and the Nevada Conservation League, celebrated the addition of four battery electric buses to the RTC transit fleet. (RTC)

The four 40-foot battery electric buses are more efficient and less expensive to operate than traditional diesel buses and can store approximately 525kWh on board. Offering a smoother, quieter, and vibration-free ride for passengers, the new buses do not emit greenhouse gases, making them a vital tool in reducing air pollution in urban areas.

More information can be found HERE.