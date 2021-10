LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 4,000 Clark County School District high school students took RTC buses to school on Monday as the district continues to find ways to get through a shortage of bus drivers.

District officials said the change affects 47 bus routes at 15 CCSD high schools.

RTC buses are running every 15 to 30 minutes.

On Oct. 2, CCSD was still looking to fill nearly 250 openings for school bus drivers.