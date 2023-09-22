LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A young girl is dead, and a woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an RTC bus.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police stated that the pair were both outside of a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

It happened on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. when the pair was crossing Charleston Boulevard between Nellis and Lamb Boulevards.

Metro police explained there was fencing along the area to discourage jaywalking.

However, there was a gap at Charleston Boulevard and Lucerne Street to allow left-hand turns.

That’s where police said the two pedestrians attempted to cross.

Tasha Wilson said she was on the bus when tragedy struck.

“The next thing I knew, something hit the window,” Wilson said the impact shattered the window. “When we got off the bus there was a lady lying in the middle of the street and up further was the little girl,” she said. “It was frightening, it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

Tasha Wilson pictured with son, Zaden King. She recalls a “terrifying” bus ride. A child was killed, and a woman was injured after being hit by an RTC bus. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Metro police said the child died at the scene and the woman was taken to UMC Trauma. She is listed in critical condition.

“I’ve got a little boy, I can only imagine what that family feels like,” Wilson said.

Lieutenant Bret Ficklin said visibility is worsened by the streetlights out, leaving a half-mile stretch in the dark.

“It was really dark,” Wilson affirmed. “The bus driver didn’t see no one, we didn’t even see them.”

Transdev, which RTC contracts to hire drivers, and sent 8 News Now a statement.

“This is a tragic accident, and we extend our fullest sympathies to the families of all of those involved. Transdev’s top priority is safety – the safety of our employees, passengers, and communities we serve. We cannot comment on the details of an active investigation but can share that we are cooperating fully with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

8 News Now crews were at the crash site on Friday and witnessed a few pedestrians not using the crosswalk.

Augustin Hidalgo lives nearby and said he sees several people jaywalk and even climb over the iron fence.

A marked crosswalk with flashing lights is down the road on Charleston at Lamont.

Metro said the crash is under investigation.

This is the fourth pedestrian fatality the police department has responded to this week alone.

Each time, police said the pedestrians were in an area of the street they shouldn’t have been.