RTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) says one of its bus drivers has tested positive for COVID-19. The driver was last at work on Tuesday, March 31, according to an RTC statement.

He is currently in self-isolation and recovering at home.

RTC says he has not been back to work since he reportedly began feeling ill the evening of April 1.

Below is the statement RTC sent to 8 News Now:

As our community continues to be affected by the threat of COVID-19, we want to ensure that we are providing you with the most updated information about the driver and what we are doing to help keep you safe.



The driver was last at work on Tuesday, March 31, when he worked the graveyard shift between 2:30 and 10 a.m. on the Deuce on the Strip route. He reportedly felt ill the evening of April 1 and hasn’t been back to work since. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Keolis Transit cannot disclose the name of the operator.



Please know that the safety of our passengers and drivers is the RTC’s highest priority. RTC

RTC has started taking the following precautions to ensure passenger safety.

Cleaning Activities:

Crews are thoroughly cleaning bus floors, windows, seats, interior rails and the driver’s area and are applying a disinfectant solution on every public transit vehicle each night. The hospital-grade solution will kill 99 percent of germs and viruses and is being applied with electrostatic dispensers to reach all services of the interior of the vehicle.

Both RTC contractors, MV Transportation and Keolis Transit, have begun distributing face shields to all drivers and will continue to provide face masks, as they’re available, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Social Distancing Activities

Riders are boarding through the rear entrance only to minimize contact with drivers.

The aisle behind the driver has been blocked off to provide an additional 8-10 feet between the driver and passengers.

Before rear boarding was implemented, the enclosure installed on each drivers’ seat had been providing an extra layer of security by creating a barrier between the driver and passenger.

Extra buses, including the larger double-decker vehicles, are ready to be added to service in the event vehicles near 50% seated capacity.

We are allowing for social distancing on buses by limiting the number of seats where passengers should sit in order to create as much distance as possible between customers while balancing demand.

Much like at grocery stores, riders waiting at bus stops are encouraged to practice social responsibility by maintaining a 6-foot distance between other passengers.

We are limiting customer presence (10 max) in our transit centers with a 10-minute limit per customer.

The transit authority asks passengers to avoid trips, if they can, and to stay home.

If a passenger must travel, RTC asks that they practice social distancing and keep at least six feet of space between each other when possible.