LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist who was struck and killed by an RTC bus ended up being run over by the bus and dragged underneath it, according to the arrest report for the RTC bus driver accused of being impaired at the time of the crash.

Johnelle Johnson, 46, is charged with DUI resulting in death, failing to obey traffic control devices, and failing to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances for the deadly crash which happened on Friday, Nov. 17, around 3 p.m. at E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard.

Bicyclist David Gonzalez, 33, died at a hospital about 30 minutes after the crash.

Passengers on the bus told police they heard Johnson blow the horn and felt the bus swerve in an attempt to avoid the bicyclist, the documents said. Las Vegas Metropolitan police reviewed video footage from the bus and a speed graph to determine Johnson was traveling at 33 mph when she entered the intersection on a red light. Police documents stated although Johnson was going under the speed limit as she approached the light, she should have slowed down when she was 185 feet from the intersection and the light turned yellow.

In addition, an officer noticed Johnson’s gait was unsteady, her eyes were droopy, and her speech slurred. A search warrant for two blood draws was requested and granted. The blood was booked into evidence to be tested for drugs.

The report said police also found that Gonzales failed to obey the “walk, don’t walk” traffic signal for Tropicana and entered the intersection during the yellow light without looking putting himself in the path of the RTC bus.