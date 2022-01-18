RTC bus driver arrested for sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a RTC bus driver who is now facing charges of sexually assaulting a woman who was a passenger on his bus. Police say the assault happened at the woman’s apartment on January 6, 2022.

According to police, 44-year-old John James was driving his bus route on January 5 when he began talking with a woman sitting near him on his bus. When the woman left the bus, he also got out and was able to get her phone number.

The woman agreed to meet Johnson the next day for lunch at an In-N-Out near Serene and Eastern. The woman told police he then took her to his apartment where he pulled her into his bedroom and assaulted her.

Police interviewed the woman and Johnson and claim that Johnson could not keep his story straight. Police arrested Johnson and he now faces three felony charges including sexual assault.