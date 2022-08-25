LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In order to advance safe and sustainable mobility options across the Las Vegas valley the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive a federal grant of more than $9 million to assist in the effort.

The funding will now allow the RTC to purchase hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, add more workforce development training, and install security measures.

Nearly $7 million of the funding is from the FTA’s Low or No Emission Grant Program. More than $2 million of the funding is from the FEMA Transit Security Grant Program.

“The safety and security of our customers as they travel on our vehicles, within our facilities, and on our roadways is of paramount concern to the RTC,” said RTC CEO M.J. Maynard. “This crucial funding allows us to deploy safety measures that will provide a more secure travel experience for operators, transit riders, and pedestrians across our valley.”