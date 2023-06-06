LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is teaming up with local partners to help keep riders safe and cool during the hot summer months.

From June 6 through September 5, the RTC will distribute free water, sunscreen, lip balm, and other summer heat products.

The RTC will also provide transit riders with safety tips all summer long with the help of healthcare organizations reminding riders how to beat the heat.

“As always, the safety of our riders is our top priority, and in the desert climate of Southern Nevada, that includes addressing heat safety,” said Francis Julien, RTC deputy chief executive officer. “Our Summer Heat campaign has long been an important and critical initiative for the RTC, and we thank our generous partners who join us in equipping our community’s transit riders for the Las Vegas summer.”

The RTC reminds riders to take necessary precautions in triple-digit temperatures, especially older adults, children and those with medical conditions that may make them particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness. Tips to stay cool this summer for transit riders include:

• Checking the local weather forecasts and plan activities accordingly.

• Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• If possible, planning activities earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

• Limiting time outside by planning rides and purchasing passes through the free rideRTC app,

which allows riders to check bus arrival and departure times.

• Drinking plenty of water at regular intervals – regardless of activity level.