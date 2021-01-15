RTC: Accident reported on Sahara eastbound at I-15, left-turn lanes blocked

LIVE CAM:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Accident reported on Sahara Ave eastbound at I-15 northbound, street left-turn lanes blocked. Expect delays in the area.
For Route SX riders: Sahara closed between Rancho and Paradise. Please plan accordingly.
by: Rocky NashPosted: / Updated:
LIVE CAM:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Accident reported on Sahara Ave eastbound at I-15 northbound, street left-turn lanes blocked. Expect delays in the area.
For Route SX riders: Sahara closed between Rancho and Paradise. Please plan accordingly.