RTC: Accident reported on Sahara eastbound at I-15, left-turn lanes blocked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Accident reported on Sahara Ave eastbound at I-15 northbound, street left-turn lanes blocked. Expect delays in the area.

For Route SX riders: Sahara closed between Rancho and Paradise. Please plan accordingly.

