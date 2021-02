LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Investigators found a dead woman inside a convicted felon’s home as they arrested him for selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant, court documents obtained Monday by the I-Team said.

The FBI and Metro police had been investigating Gilberto Valle, 47, an eight-time convicted felon, since last month, court documents said. In 2006, Valle was convicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, robbery and other charges, which led to a 5-year prison sentence.