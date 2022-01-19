Royal Links golf course closes for development

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Royal Links golf course in Sunrise Manor, which stopped operating in December, could soon be turned into a housing development.

According to county records, Touchstone Living purchased the golf club with plans for the area. The developer has a few neighborhoods being built around the valley, particularly catering to first-time homebuyers.

Jeanne and Patrick Emerson, who can see the Royal Links golf club from their yard, are sad to see it close.

“It is concerning because we are losing the view,” said Jeanne Emerson. “It is very quiet right now, it is not going to be like that plus the traffic.”

“Just the view, that is what sold me on the house,” said Patrick Emerson.

According to county records, Touchstone Living plans to build more than a thousand homes in the area. There are a number of Touchstone Living properties around the valley, and the neighborhoods are known to be affordable.

Real estate agent John Faulis told 8 News Now that as development booms in other areas, this could be good for the economic growth in the Sunrise Manor area, and that it could provide more options for first-time homebuyers in a tough market.

“Development in that area is not something that historically has been happening,” said Faulis. “Properties that I have listed in our brokerage, it’s not uncommon to see upwards of 20 plus offers within the first week of when a home hits the market under $400,000. That is due to a number of factors, limited inventory across the board obviously, but less than 600 homes for sale underneath $400,000 in the entire valley right now.”

People living in the area have concerns about what exactly development will look like over their fences. According to Bill Trobec, the view from his deck was enjoyable, and he has questions about what exactly he’ll be looking at in the future.

“It is a slice of heaven right there,” Trobec said. “I knew it was going to happen, not happy about it, I can’t stop them.”

Touchstone Living has not responded to 8 News Now’s requests for comment at this time.

It’s unclear when the project will begin, but there was construction equipment already present at the site.