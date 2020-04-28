Roy Horn ‘responding well’ to COVID-19 treatment, publicist says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roy Horn of “Siegfried & Roy” is responding well to treatment for COVID-19, according to a statement from publicists.

“We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment. Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

Horn is only occasionally in the public eye, more than 16 years after a tiger attacked him during a show at The Mirage. The Oct. 3, 2003, incident resulted in severe injuries when the tiger bit into his neck.

Siegfried & Roy performed with white tigers for years before the attack, becoming one of the world’s most famous magic acts.

“We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy,” publicity firm Kirvin Doak said in a statement.