Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from COVID-19 complications

Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn on June 13, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary Las Vegas magician and performer Roy Horn has passed away at the age of 75 from COVID-19 complications.

According to a news release, he died in a Las Vegas hospital Friday.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” said Siegfried Fischbacher. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Siegfried and Roy paved the way for what would become Las Vegas’ dynamite entertainment industry.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life,” said Siegfried.

Horn was born on October 3, 1944 in Germany. Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas career began when they opened their show at The Mirage in 1990.

The release says while Roy’s funeral services will be private, there are plans for a public memorial in the future.

Fans and other are called to make donations to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health or support Nevada’s battle against COVID-19 instead of leaving flowers.